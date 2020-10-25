Benin Management CORP Cuts Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Benin Management CORP decreased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,409 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,727,140 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,810,470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654,194 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,003,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,472,427,000 after purchasing an additional 212,240 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,294,171 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,151,416,000 after purchasing an additional 305,797 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,422,137 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,787,646,000 after purchasing an additional 172,998 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,794,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,414,060,000 after purchasing an additional 39,532 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $330.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $335.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $300.72. The stock has a market cap of $314.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total value of $3,228,346.24. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.59, for a total transaction of $4,808,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,042,736.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,336 shares of company stock valued at $11,893,276. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.68.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

