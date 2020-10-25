Benin Management CORP Sells 300 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Benin Management CORP trimmed its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.9% of Benin Management CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. FAI Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 21,431 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,786,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,151,690. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $398,940.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 372,000 shares of company stock worth $51,009,517 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $142.38 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $145.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.65. The firm has a market cap of $354.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

