Benin Management CORP Sells 500 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Benin Management CORP cut its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 306,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,887,000 after purchasing an additional 73,600 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Suncoast Equity Management raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $777,000. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.71.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $84.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.82. The company has a market cap of $148.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $101.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

