Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) a €59.50 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €59.50 ($70.00) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FRE. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.40 ($71.06) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €51.46 ($60.54).

Shares of FRA FRE opened at €34.37 ($40.44) on Wednesday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 52 week high of €80.00 ($94.12). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €38.17 and its 200 day moving average price is €40.56.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

