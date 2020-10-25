Berenberg Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY)

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DANOY. Bank of America lowered Danone from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Danone in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Danone from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Danone from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Danone from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

DANOY stock opened at $12.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.65. Danone has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $16.72.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

