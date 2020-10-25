Berenberg Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY)

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DANOY. Bank of America lowered Danone from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Danone in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Danone from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Danone from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Danone from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

DANOY stock opened at $12.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.65. Danone has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $16.72.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

