Berenberg Bank Reiterates Neutral Rating for The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) (LON:ULVR)

The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) (LON:ULVR)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a GBX 4,900 ($64.02) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,520 ($72.12) price target on shares of The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a GBX 5,480 ($71.60) price target on shares of The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price objective on shares of The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) target price (up previously from GBX 3,000 ($39.20)) on shares of The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 4,300 ($56.18) price target on shares of The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,801.36 ($62.73).

Shares of ULVR opened at GBX 4,688.01 ($61.25) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,761.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,449.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.06, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The Unilever Group has a one year low of GBX 3,583.50 ($46.82) and a one year high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The company has a market cap of $126.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.55.

In other The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) news, insider Graeme Pitkethly sold 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,539 ($59.30), for a total transaction of £2,087,940 ($2,727,906.98).

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

