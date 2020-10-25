Berkeley Energia Limited (BKY.L) (LON:BKY) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $25.33

Berkeley Energia Limited (BKY.L) (LON:BKY)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.33 and traded as low as $22.08. Berkeley Energia Limited (BKY.L) shares last traded at $25.00, with a volume of 238,732 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 36.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 25.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.82. The firm has a market cap of $87.93 million and a P/E ratio of -17.86.

Berkeley Energia Limited (BKY.L) Company Profile (LON:BKY)

Berkeley Energia Limited engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties in Spain. It primarily holds interest in the Salamanca project located in western Spain. The company was formerly known as Berkeley Energy Limited and changed its name to Berkeley Energia Limited in November 2015.

