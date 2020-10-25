BidaskClub Downgrades Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CENT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.50.

NASDAQ:CENT opened at $41.50 on Thursday. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $23.82 and a 12 month high of $44.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.11.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.51. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $833.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.68 million. Equities analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Howard Machek sold 9,000 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total transaction of $342,900.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,218,399.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 1,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $69,043.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,444.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 7.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,522,000 after buying an additional 24,826 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 5,137 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 17,617 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 2.9% in the second quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 74,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 70.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 66,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 27,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

