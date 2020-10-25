BidaskClub Downgrades Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DTIL. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Precision BioSciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.44.

NASDAQ:DTIL opened at $6.98 on Thursday. Precision BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $23.67. The stock has a market cap of $365.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.92.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.04). Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 81.82% and a negative net margin of 519.93%. The company had revenue of $1.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 million. On average, analysts forecast that Precision BioSciences will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Precision BioSciences by 433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Precision BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Precision BioSciences by 1,241.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Precision BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Precision BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 48.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

