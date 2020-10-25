BidaskClub Lowers Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. B.Riley Securit reiterated a buy rating on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Altimmune in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALT opened at $12.00 on Thursday. Altimmune has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $35.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.92 million, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.65.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.65). Altimmune had a negative net margin of 858.94% and a negative return on equity of 50.83%. The business had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Altimmune will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focused developing treatments for liver disease, immune modulating therapies, and vaccines. The company develops HepTcell, an immunotherapeutic product candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine to provide for protection after a single intranasal administration; NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate; and AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine to protect against COVID-19 Its preclinical stage products include ALT-801, a novel peptide-based dual GLP-1/Glucagon receptor agonist for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ALT-702, an investigational tumor immunostimulant for treating cancer.

