BidaskClub Lowers Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Anika Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anika Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Get Anika Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of ANIK stock opened at $35.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.94. The company has a quick ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $500.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.10. Anika Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $75.71.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $30.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 million. Anika Therapeutics had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 7.17%. Sell-side analysts predict that Anika Therapeutics will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANIK. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 195.1% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 13,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 121,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 31,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

See Also: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.