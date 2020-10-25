BidaskClub Lowers Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on AUTL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Autolus Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.14.

Shares of AUTL opened at $12.01 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.79. The company has a market capitalization of $540.21 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.03. Autolus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.19.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.36 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.60% and a negative net margin of 10,518.19%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Autolus Therapeutics will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUTL. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 728.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 13,119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO4 and AUTO 5 for T cell lymphoma; and AUTO6 and AUTO7 to treat solid tumors.

