BidaskClub Lowers Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on INTU. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Intuit from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $300.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $360.94.

Shares of INTU opened at $334.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $87.55 billion, a PE ratio of 48.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.10. Intuit has a 1-year low of $187.68 and a 1-year high of $360.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.95. Intuit had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 40.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuit will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 18,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total transaction of $6,420,553.73. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 304,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,212,499.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 3,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.96, for a total transaction of $1,049,475.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,192 shares in the company, valued at $4,511,136.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 244,742 shares of company stock worth $83,471,109 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

