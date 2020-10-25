BidaskClub Lowers MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MKSI. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $122.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of MKS Instruments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $137.45.

MKS Instruments stock opened at $113.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.30. MKS Instruments has a 12-month low of $66.87 and a 12-month high of $129.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $544.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.83 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MKS Instruments will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total transaction of $54,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,460.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 6,000 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.37, for a total value of $770,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,456.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 1,575.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

