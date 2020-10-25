Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Coverage Initiated at HSBC

HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BILI. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. China Renaissance Securities boosted their target price on Bilibili from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bilibili from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Nomura cut Bilibili from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, BOCOM International cut Bilibili from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bilibili presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.35.

Shares of NASDAQ BILI opened at $44.44 on Wednesday. Bilibili has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $54.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of -55.55 and a beta of 1.14.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 22.84% and a negative net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $370.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.03 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Bilibili will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. 38.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

