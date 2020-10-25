Binance USD (BUSD) Trading Down 0% Over Last 7 Days

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 25th. Binance USD has a total market capitalization of $756.43 million and $408.27 million worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binance USD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00007691 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Binance. During the last seven days, Binance USD has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00034046 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006312 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00005400 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $589.91 or 0.04536204 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00302991 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00029859 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001633 BTC.

About Binance USD