Binance USD (BUSD) Trading Down 0% Over Last 7 Days

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 25th. Binance USD has a total market capitalization of $756.43 million and $408.27 million worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binance USD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00007691 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Binance. During the last seven days, Binance USD has traded down 0% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000767 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00034046 BTC.
- Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006312 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00005400 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $589.91 or 0.04536204 BTC.
- Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00302991 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00029859 BTC.
- IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.
- Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001633 BTC.
About Binance USD
.
Binance USD Token Trading
Binance USD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Binance USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.