BioCardia (OTCMKTS:BCDA) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioCardia (OTCMKTS:BCDA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioCardia Inc. is engaged in developing regenerative biologic therapies to treat cardiovascular disease. The company’s product candidate consists of CardiAMP(TM), CardiALLO(TM) and Helix Biotherapeutic Delivery System(TM) in clinical development stage. BioCardia Inc. is headquartered in San Carlos, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on BioCardia in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on BioCardia in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set a buy rating and a $11.50 price target for the company.

OTCMKTS:BCDA opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. BioCardia has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.92.

BioCardia (OTCMKTS:BCDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.32). BioCardia had a negative return on equity of 423.10% and a negative net margin of 2,191.28%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCDA. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioCardia in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioCardia in the first quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BioCardia in the second quarter valued at $1,615,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About BioCardia

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia. The company is also developing CardiALLO Cell Therapy System, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived from mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic systolic heart failure.

