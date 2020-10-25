Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Purchased by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 80.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,262,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,614,008,000 after acquiring an additional 30,055 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 5.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,236,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $583,059,000 after acquiring an additional 116,044 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,337,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $357,884,000 after acquiring an additional 25,567 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 108.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,087,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $283,778,000 after acquiring an additional 566,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 49.0% in the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 715,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $191,539,000 after acquiring an additional 235,500 shares during the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIIB stock opened at $265.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $41.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.54. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $257.60 and a 12-month high of $374.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $277.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.56.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 33.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BIIB. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Biogen from $281.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Biogen from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Biogen from $294.00 to $284.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Biogen from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.85.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

