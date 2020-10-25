BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

BTAI has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Guggenheim upped their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $108.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.57.

Shares of BTAI opened at $46.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.10 and its 200-day moving average is $44.69. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $71.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 1.64.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.32). On average, equities research analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,903,000. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $4,716,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $7,952,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 1,341.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 154,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 143,452 shares during the period. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $4,983,000. 39.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

