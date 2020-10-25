Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Buys 243 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 1.9% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $28,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 5.3% in the third quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 10.7% in the third quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in Mastercard by 8.3% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 1,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its position in Mastercard by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 10,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truadvice LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter worth $435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $311.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $314.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. 140166 upped their price target on Mastercard from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Mastercard from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $364.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.81.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total transaction of $10,035,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,607,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,543,111,494.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.96, for a total transaction of $4,324,204.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,918 shares in the company, valued at $7,698,665.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 155,367 shares of company stock worth $51,686,708. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA opened at $329.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $337.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.94. The company has a market capitalization of $329.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

