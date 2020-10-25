Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.40

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.40 and traded as high as $2.05. Birchcliff Energy shares last traded at $1.97, with a volume of 1,108,750 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Birchcliff Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.46.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.08, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $523.89 million and a PE ratio of -3.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.65 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.40.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$104.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$111.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Birchcliff Energy Ltd. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.80%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile (TSE:BIR)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

