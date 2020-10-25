Bitcore (BTX) 24-Hour Volume Tops $255.00

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 25th. One Bitcore coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00001652 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. In the last week, Bitcore has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. Bitcore has a market capitalization of $3.85 million and approximately $255.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12,993.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $408.96 or 0.03147472 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $271.31 or 0.02088089 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.95 or 0.00446000 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $132.60 or 0.01020503 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00009591 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.87 or 0.00483844 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00042142 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About Bitcore

Bitcore (BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 18,440,968 coins and its circulating supply is 17,940,009 coins. Bitcore’s official website is bitcore.cc . Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bitcore

Bitcore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, Bit-Z, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, QBTC and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcore using one of the exchanges listed above.

