BLAST Hits 1-Day Volume of $18.00 (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. BLAST has a total market capitalization of $122,189.59 and $18.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BLAST coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Crex24. During the last seven days, BLAST has traded 29.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001698 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00003621 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000358 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002219 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000808 BTC.

BLAST Profile

BLAST (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a coin. BLAST’s total supply is 46,138,947 coins. BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com . BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BLAST

BLAST can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLAST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

