BLOCKv (VEE) Price Down 2.8% This Week

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 25th. One BLOCKv token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. BLOCKv has a total market capitalization of $4.36 million and approximately $668,232.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BLOCKv alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00034047 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006317 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007698 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00005434 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $586.71 or 0.04515439 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00303050 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00029864 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

BLOCKv Token Profile

BLOCKv (VEE) is a token. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,989,942,418 tokens. The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io

BLOCKv Token Trading

BLOCKv can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BLOCKv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLOCKv and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.