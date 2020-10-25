Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) EVP Sells $85,851.92 in Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 5,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $85,851.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 146,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,148.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Swaminathan Venkataraman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 19th, Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 4,932 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $93,658.68.

On Thursday, August 20th, Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 1,666 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $27,439.02.

On Monday, August 17th, Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 1,650 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $23,364.00.

On Thursday, July 30th, Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 56,270 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total value of $716,317.10.

On Tuesday, July 28th, Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 68,774 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $1,050,178.98.

Shares of BE opened at $16.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.22. Bloom Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $2.44 and a twelve month high of $23.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 3.08.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $187.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.93 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 54.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 48.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 23.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. 44.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BE shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bloom Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

