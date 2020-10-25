Blue Moon Zinc (CVE:MOON) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.03

Blue Moon Zinc Corp (CVE:MOON)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and traded as high as $0.05. Blue Moon Zinc shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 426,017 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 million and a P/E ratio of -22.50.

Blue Moon Zinc Company Profile (CVE:MOON)

Blue Moon Zinc Corp., an exploration stage mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for zinc, copper, silver, and gold deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Blue Moon property that comprises mineral claims totaling 445 acres in Mariposa County, California.

