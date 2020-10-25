Bluerock Diamonds (LON:BRD) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $56.01

Bluerock Diamonds PLC (LON:BRD)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.01 and traded as high as $57.00. Bluerock Diamonds shares last traded at $57.00, with a volume of 1,382 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 56.01 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 51.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 million and a P/E ratio of -0.70.

About Bluerock Diamonds (LON:BRD)

BlueRock Diamonds PLC, a diamond mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in the Kimberley region of South Africa. It holds interest in the Kareevlei project that contains five kimberlite pipes located in the Northern Cape province of South Africa. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Reading, the United Kingdom.

