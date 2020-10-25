BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on BOK Financial from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered BOK Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. BOK Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.67.

NASDAQ BOKF opened at $62.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.63. BOK Financial has a 12 month low of $34.57 and a 12 month high of $88.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.63. BOK Financial had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 7.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BOK Financial will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOKF. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,222,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,012,000 after purchasing an additional 267,614 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 32.0% during the second quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 357,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,162,000 after buying an additional 86,610 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,008,000 after buying an additional 63,842 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 2,775.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 63,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 61,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,358,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,678,000 after acquiring an additional 46,601 shares in the last quarter. 42.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

