Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Booking during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 42.1% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 27 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Booking by 75.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 28 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $31.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,823.55. The stock had a trading volume of 316,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,071. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,107.29 and a 12-month high of $2,094.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,755.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,657.60.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($11.87) by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.94 million. Booking had a return on equity of 53.57% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $23.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 20.04 earnings per share for the current year.

BKNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Booking from $1,625.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,080.00 to $2,120.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,060.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target (up from $1,300.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,850.39.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.