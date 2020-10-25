Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (BPFH) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 5th

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th.
Boston Private Financial has increased its dividend payment by 20.0% over the last three years.
NASDAQ:BPFH opened at $6.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.42. Boston Private Financial has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $540.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.06.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on BPFH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Private Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Boston Private Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.13.
Boston Private Financial Company Profile
Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Private Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings and NOW, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit.
