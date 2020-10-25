Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (BPFH) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 5th

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th.

Boston Private Financial has increased its dividend payment by 20.0% over the last three years.

NASDAQ:BPFH opened at $6.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.42. Boston Private Financial has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $540.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.06.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.11. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 4.92%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Boston Private Financial will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BPFH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Private Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Boston Private Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.13.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Private Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings and NOW, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit.

