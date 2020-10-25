Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Price Target Increased to $222.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $218.00 to $222.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BYDGF. CIBC lifted their target price on Boyd Group Services from $212.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. National Bank Financial cut Boyd Group Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Boyd Group Services from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Boyd Group Services from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Boyd Group Services in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Boyd Group Services currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $232.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BYDGF opened at $150.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.93. Boyd Group Services has a 1 year low of $91.64 and a 1 year high of $173.39.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

