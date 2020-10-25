BQT Hits Market Capitalization of $746,056.63 (BQTX)

BQT (CURRENCY:BQTX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. BQT has a market cap of $746,056.63 and $1,324.00 worth of BQT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BQT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Coinsbit. Over the last week, BQT has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BQT alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00034047 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006317 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007698 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00005434 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $586.71 or 0.04515439 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00303050 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00029864 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

BQT Token Profile

BQT (BQTX) is a token. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2018. BQT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 584,505,737 tokens. The Reddit community for BQT is /r/bqtplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BQT’s official Twitter account is @bqt_ico . BQT’s official website is bqt.io

BQT Token Trading

BQT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Coinsbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BQT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BQT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BQT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BQT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.