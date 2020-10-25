Bremer Bank National Association Acquires Shares of 1,067 Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of AON by 3,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AON by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AON by 71.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in AON by 22.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

AON opened at $207.31 on Friday. Aon PLC has a 1-year low of $143.93 and a 1-year high of $238.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $204.57 and a 200-day moving average of $195.47.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 64.99% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. AON’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Aon PLC will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.19%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AON from $206.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of AON in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $247.00 price target on shares of AON in a report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.64.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon PLC (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.