Bremer Bank National Association Acquires Shares of 3,664 AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 500.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 302.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. 16.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $52.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.65, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.50. AstraZeneca plc has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $64.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.26 and a 200-day moving average of $53.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.72% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

