Bremer Bank National Association Buys New Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,536 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in General Electric by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 17,868 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC raised its position in General Electric by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 46,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in General Electric by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 25,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 31,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on General Electric from $6.25 to $6.81 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on General Electric from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.12.

In other General Electric news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $19,880,689.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $95,594,630.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

GE stock opened at $7.63 on Friday. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $13.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $66.79 billion, a PE ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.53 and a 200 day moving average of $6.66.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $17.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that General Electric will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

