Bremer Bank National Association Cuts Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Bremer Bank National Association reduced its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,026 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 4,150 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 1.6% of Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 278.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,187.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 528 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $107.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.42 and a 200-day moving average of $97.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $190.85 billion, a PE ratio of 57.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.92. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $114.19.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 30,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total value of $3,210,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,080 shares in the company, valued at $7,927,300.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 42,479 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $4,751,700.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,209,856.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,919 shares of company stock valued at $9,283,128 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Argus increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.18.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

