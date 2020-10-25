Bremer Bank National Association Has $2.32 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bremer Bank National Association cut its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 903 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 30,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 10,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

CVX opened at $72.57 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $122.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.43. The company has a market capitalization of $135.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.57, a PEG ratio of 2,376.00 and a beta of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist downgraded Chevron to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on Chevron from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.04.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

