Bremer Bank National Association Has $290,000 Holdings in H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL)

Bremer Bank National Association cut its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in H.B. Fuller were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 5.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 0.3% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 366,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 62.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,830 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 12,582 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in H.B. Fuller in the second quarter valued at about $371,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 3.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 230,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,286,000 after buying an additional 8,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FUL opened at $49.57 on Friday. H.B. Fuller has a 52-week low of $23.68 and a 52-week high of $52.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.44 and its 200-day moving average is $42.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.77.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $691.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that H.B. Fuller will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.96%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on H.B. Fuller from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on H.B. Fuller from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded H.B. Fuller from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. H.B. Fuller has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Robert J. Martsching sold 4,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $217,260.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,572.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Owens sold 27,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $1,366,616.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,533,830.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,198 shares of company stock worth $2,845,136. 3.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

