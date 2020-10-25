Bremer Bank National Association Has $5.04 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bremer Bank National Association decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,429 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.3% of Bremer Bank National Association’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truadvice LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,019,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,585,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 5,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,411,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $432,000. 32.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total transaction of $32,653.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,162.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total transaction of $88,405.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 548 shares in the company, valued at $807,439.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142 shares of company stock worth $213,357 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,809.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Cleveland Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,714.70.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,641.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,116.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,733.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,514.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,452.63.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.93 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

