Bremer Bank National Association Increases Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bremer Bank National Association increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,848 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truadvice LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $602,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 215,314 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,482,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 3.4% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 372,641 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $14,679,000 after buying an additional 12,296 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 12.1% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 55,850 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 6,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 17.9% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 4,085,066 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $160,911,000 after buying an additional 619,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CSCO. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.05.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $1,890,450.00. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $120,982.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,453,272.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSCO opened at $38.82 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $50.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.32.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

