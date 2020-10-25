Bremer Bank National Association Purchases Shares of 1,588 Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 104,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,159,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 955,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,836,000 after buying an additional 244,949 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth about $7,169,000. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $168.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $91.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.05. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $171.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $231,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,306. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CAT. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cfra upgraded Caterpillar to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. BofA Securities upgraded Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Caterpillar from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.37.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

