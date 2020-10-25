Bremer Bank National Association Sells 2,857 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Bremer Bank National Association decreased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,857 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in AbbVie by 4.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 280,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,369,000 after buying an additional 10,738 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in AbbVie by 6.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,756,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,530,000 after buying an additional 696,233 shares during the period. AXA grew its position in AbbVie by 36.7% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 498,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,001,000 after buying an additional 133,800 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 29.6% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in AbbVie by 142.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,743,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,816,000 after buying an additional 1,025,112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Truist began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Sunday, September 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.71.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $84.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.82. The company has a market cap of $148.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $101.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

