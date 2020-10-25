Bremer Bank National Association Sells 497 Shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bremer Bank National Association lowered its stake in shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,262 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $3,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in McDonald's during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald's by 66.1% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in McDonald's during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in McDonald's by 119.4% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in McDonald's during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD opened at $228.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.39. The company has a market capitalization of $170.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.67. McDonald's Co. has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $231.91.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. McDonald's had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald's Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is a boost from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.78%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of McDonald's from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BofA Securities upped their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald's in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.00.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

