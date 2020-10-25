Bremer Bank National Association Sells 92 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bremer Bank National Association lowered its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,026 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Walmart were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truadvice LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the third quarter valued at $812,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 5.9% in the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Walmart in the third quarter valued at $1,260,000. Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 5.7% in the third quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,297 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 2.2% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 22,350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 target price (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.46.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $143.85 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $151.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total value of $11,775,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,776,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,117,002.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,011,690 shares of company stock valued at $138,850,587 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

