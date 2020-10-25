Bremer Bank National Association Takes $206,000 Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Truewealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 92.0% in the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.22.

TSCO stock opened at $139.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $63.89 and a fifty-two week high of $157.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.52. The stock has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.24. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 120,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $17,863,673.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,961,502.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $3,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,461,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,825 shares of company stock worth $25,257,904. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

