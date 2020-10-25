Bremer Bank National Association Trims Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Bremer Bank National Association lessened its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,360 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 8.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 100.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.6% during the second quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 4,072 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 5,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:URI opened at $188.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $181.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.20. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $203.57.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.75. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 37.16%. United Rentals’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Rentals news, Director Donald C. Roof sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.07, for a total value of $2,641,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on URI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Barclays cut shares of United Rentals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.00.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

