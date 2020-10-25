Bremer Bank National Association Trims Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Bremer Bank National Association cut its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 29.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,438 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,570,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,123,342,000 after acquiring an additional 889,137 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,060,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,919,000 after buying an additional 87,307 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 8.0% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 10,548,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,909,000 after buying an additional 778,902 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 17.3% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,342,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,216,000 after buying an additional 1,380,537 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,894,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,117,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $40.35 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $51.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $52.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.13.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

SCHW has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $38.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of The Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of The Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 65,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $2,159,208.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 6,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $253,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 271,382 shares of company stock valued at $9,234,249. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

