Brokerages Anticipate Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) to Announce $1.62 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.62 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kimberly Clark’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.68. Kimberly Clark reported earnings per share of $1.71 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimberly Clark will report full year earnings of $7.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.60 to $7.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.68 to $8.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kimberly Clark.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 1,319.56% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KMB. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kimberly Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet raised Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Kimberly Clark in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.13.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total transaction of $1,311,404.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,065.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the second quarter worth $35,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the second quarter worth about $39,000. 71.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KMB opened at $136.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59. The company has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.12. Kimberly Clark has a 12-month low of $110.66 and a 12-month high of $160.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

