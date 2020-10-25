Brokerages Expect Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) to Announce $0.14 EPS

Brokerages expect that Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Green Dot’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is $0.42. Green Dot posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full-year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $2.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Green Dot.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $316.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Green Dot’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GDOT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Green Dot from $34.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Green Dot from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.45.

In other Green Dot news, insider Jason Bibelheimer sold 9,813 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $595,943.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,173,406.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.51, for a total transaction of $30,755.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,401 shares in the company, valued at $4,084,325.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,762 shares of company stock valued at $957,309 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Green Dot by 719.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Green Dot during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Green Dot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GDOT opened at $59.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.93 and a beta of 1.07. Green Dot has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $64.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.64 and a 200-day moving average of $44.97.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

