Brokerages Expect Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) will post $0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. Plymouth Industrial REIT reported earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT will report full year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.03. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.99. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Plymouth Industrial REIT.

Shares of NYSE PLYM traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,522. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The company has a market capitalization of $210.96 million, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.28.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

